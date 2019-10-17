ST. JOHNSBURY — The Enosburg girls volleyball team played St. Johnsbury on Thursday afternoon, losing the match 3-0. Match scores were 15-25, 17-25, and 5-25.
“The girls played well the first two sets,” said Enosburg girls’ volleyball coach Kasey Larson. “Katie Ovitt had 2 kills and the girls really did a great job of moving their feet and had some really great rallies!”
MONTPELIER — The EFHS girls volleyball team played Montpelier on Wednesday afternoon. The Hornets lost in 5 games with scores of 23-25, 25-16, 14-25, 25-23, 10-15.
Kallie Holowaty had 3 kills and 5 aces, Ruby Sartwell had 1 kill and 5 aces, Zoe Raymond had 7 aces for the Hornets.
“We won the 2nd and 4th sets, and the girls played excellent!” said Enosburg girls’ volleyball coach Kasey Larson. “I am very proud of the improvements the girls have made this season!”