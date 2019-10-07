ENOSBURG — The Enosburg girls volleyball team had a solid performance against Rice High School on Monday afternoon.
"The girls had a good game this afternoon. We went five games and lost in the 5th," said Enosburg head coach Kasey Larson.
Match scores were 25-19, 16-25, 16-25, 25-20, 7-15.
Destiny Benware had an ace and a kill, Kallie Holowaty had 6 aces and one kill, Zoe Raymond had 5 aces.
"The girls played very well overall and we had a lot of excellent rallies!"said Larson. "It was an exciting game and the girls really demonstrated their hard work and improvement tonight."