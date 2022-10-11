On Monday, Oct. 10, the Enosburg Falls Hight School girls' volleyball team hosted the Essex High School. The Essex Hornets defeated the hometown Hornets 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-16).
EFHS Stat highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 11 digs
Leah Gervais: 2 kills
Erica Goodhue: 3 assists, 1 kill
Makenna Lovelette: 2 kills, 1 block
Lilly Robtoy: 3 aces, 4 digs
Sadie Shantie: 3 kills
Melody Tracy: 3 kills
The Hornets host Rice on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.
