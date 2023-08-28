Enosburg girls’ volleyball coach Jason Robtoy returns a skilled core of players for 2023; the team will also enjoy a split in divisions this season.
Who do you have returning, and what skills/qualities will they bring to the team? We have five returning varsity starters: Lilly Robtoy (senior), setter, All State second team last year, led team in assists and aces last year; Erica Goodhue (senior), opposite, one of our best all around players, second on team in kills last year; Makenna Lovelette (senior), middle, led team in kills last year; Monannah Ovitt (sophomore), outside hitter, led team in blocks last year, and Camryn Benoit (junior), libero, led team in digs last year. Also, two reserve players, Leah Gervais and Anya Paquette, both juniors, are returning. They will both have larger roles this year.
Do you have any new players who will bring an immediate impact? Annalise Robtoy (freshman) will be our second setter this year and allow us to run a more aggressive offense.
What are your goals for the season, and how will you lead the team toward accomplishing them? With two divisions in volleyball this season, our goal is to prove that we are among the best small-school programs in Vermont. We have the athleticism and experience to succeed. Our main focus is going to be defense, positioning, and communication so that we can maximize our potential. Last year I felt that we lost matches that we should have won because we didn't always have the necessary flow on the court.
There have been some change to the divisions in girls’ volleyball in Vermont; how will that benefit your team? Having the majority of matches against schools closer to our size will simply put us in position to win more matches, especially in the playoffs.
Who will you face in the first few matches of the season, and how do you feel about those matchups? We open by visiting Lyndon, who has been a solid matchup for us in the past; it should be a good barometer match for us. Then we face three tough teams, St. Johnsbury, Essex, and CVU. We also have some new matchups later in the season, MVU and Hartford. I'm looking forward to seeing how they've built their programs.
