Enosburg girls basketball tops Lamoille; plays with intensity on both sides of the ball
The Enosburg girls varsity basketball team bested Lamoille 42-29 on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Enosburg led 23-6 at the half. Emily Adams led Enosburg with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals, followed by Lilly Robtoy with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Allison Bowen 9 points and 5 rebounds; Kayla Gervais 6 points, and Paige Johnson 2.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of the strength of the Hornets’ defense, “Although held scoreless, Alexis Kittell set the tone for us on defense, and everyone else elevated their intensity; it allowed us to create turnovers and get us some easy baskets,” said Geddes. “The bench played well with Erica Goodhue getting 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.