Enosburg pulled out a 65-52 win at Lyndon on Thursday, Dec. 23 after falling behind in the first half. Lyndon held a 31 to 30 at half time, but Enosburg used a 19 to 5 third-quarter run to pull out the margin of victory.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of Enosburg's dominance in the second half, "The girls came out of half time and really shut Lyndon down, and we executed our offense well tonight. We were able to maintain our lead in the fourth quarter with excellent free-throw shooting; we were 10-15."
Emily Adams led a balanced Enosburg scoring effort with 20 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Allison Bowen with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assist. Pippa Kittell had 12 points including going 5-7 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Kayla Gervais had 11 points including 3 three-pointers; Lilly Robtoy had another good all around game with 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocks; Abril Ciurana added 3 points, all coming from the foul line late in the fourth quarter, and Ryleigh Simmons rounded out the scoring with 2.
The Hornets improve to 5-0 on the season and play at Craftsbury and Richford next week.
Lyndon was led by Brooklyn Robinson with 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.