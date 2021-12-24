Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...All of Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow develops early tonight and quickly transitions to a mix of snow and/or freezing rain beginning around midnight for the southern St Lawrence Valley spreading north and east into central and southern Vermont by Saturday morning. Freezing rain will change over to plain rain for portions of the southern St Lawrence Valley and Champlain Valley during the daytime on Saturday. Precipitation will remain primarily all snow for the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. Freezing rain and rain will transition slowly to snow late Saturday night becoming all snow by Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&