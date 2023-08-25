Enosburg coach Natalie Reed returns for her second season with the Enosburg Hornets girls soccer team this fall. This year, the Hornets are returning a single senior and a solid junior and sophomore class.
Reed spoke of how the team is shaping up for 2023: “I'm excited for this season. In the preseason this group has kept the same attitude they had last year; they're fun, and they're here to play soccer.”
Due to smaller numbers last season, players played positions they may not have fielded in the past.
“The benefit of being a flexible player is that you end up understanding the game better and know how to help one another out” said Reed. “It also helps you to be well-rounded as a player.”
The returning players have learned to be well rounded; they’ve also learned how to build team chemistry, and that’s helped create an environment where new players can excel.
“Our returners worked to make the underclassmen feel like a part of the team. I'm looking forward to seeing how all the new players do. They've showcased their ability, and I can't wait to see them in action,” said Reed.
“Everyone gave their all in preseason, and the next few years look so promising. We're amazed at the increase in numbers this year, and we're looking forward to seeing what the team can do.”
When it comes to returners, the Hornets will have Mariah Lamothe in goal, outside defenders, including Gretchen Stiebris ad Ella Kane have also returned as well.
When it comes to season goals, Reed said she approaches the season in several ways.
“I like to set realistic goals and then set the goal everyone has. Everyone wants an undefeated season and to win a championship. I like to set goals that begin with improving on what we did last year,” said Reed.
“We can look at close-call games and see how we can ensure that we're better at completing our game plan so we can come out with a win. The girls have already talked about how they liked how they played in the playoff game last season.They would like to build on that and bring it into this season.”
Aside from in-game goals, Reed also likes to set team chemistry goals.
“Another goal is to develop and stay as a family unit throughout the season. We're going to have ups and downs, but I want them to know they can always look out for one another and support each other on the field.”
Anissa Modugno, Reed’s assistant coach, is also returning this fall.
“Anissa and I have the same thought process, mentality, and expectation for the girls. It's amazing to bounce things off each other, and she's always giving great suggestions about things to incorporate into drills,” said Reed. “I see her as more of a co-coach, an equal, than my assistant.”
Deveney Wolfe is back at the JV level for her second season, and according to Reed, that's immensely helpful.
“Deveney has a great eye for athletes. We do joint practices during the season, so as varsity coaches, we were able to see who we can pull up if we have the need.”
Reed’s next goal is to see even more community members come out and enjoy a game this fall.
“Last year, referees commented on how much they enjoyed refereeing our games because the team was so respectful and fun to watch,” said Reed. “I'd love to have the community see how respectful the team is to their opposing teammates, referees, and fans, to see how great this group is, and to support them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.