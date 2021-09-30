In the only Franklin County boys volleyball matchup, Enosburg Falls High School defeated Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22).
Jason Robtoy, coach of the Enosburg Hornets, established the first volleyball program in Franklin County in Enosburg. The game between the two in-county schools was a perfect example of the diligence and determination of Franklin County athletes.
“It's a pleasure to play another Franklin County school, and great to see the enthusiasm for volleyball at BFA. They have a scrappy, athletic team that will be formidable in the future," Robtoy. "For me, it was great to get all of my players in. Everyone contributed something positive to this match.”
EFHS Stat Highlights
Landon Blake: 7 kills, 11 assists, 2 aces
Devyn Gleason: 6 kills (on 9 attempts – very efficient), 2 aces, 2 assists
Kyle Ovitt: 2 aces, 1 block
Kolten Robtoy: 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 4 kills, 7 assists, 4 blocks, 4 digs
Isaiah Sartwell: 3 kills (on 4 attempts), 1 dig
Cayden Yates: 1 kill 2 digs
Aydan Dash: 1 kill, 1 block
BFA St. Albans highlights
Andrew Yates: 1 block and 3 assists
Caleb Holmes: 1 kill
Nicholas Galusz: assists
Ethan White: 1 kill
Nathan Parent: 1 kill and i ace
Nicholas Farinaccio: 2 digs
Seth Richards: 7 kills and 3 blocks
Joseph Freiberger:2 assists
Mason Mayo: 1 kill
The Hornets (4-2) host Essex on Tuesday, 10/5.
