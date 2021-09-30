In the only Franklin County boys volleyball matchup, Enosburg Falls High School defeated Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22). 

Jason Robtoy, coach of the Enosburg Hornets, established the first volleyball program in Franklin County in Enosburg. The game between the two in-county schools was a perfect example of the diligence and determination of Franklin County athletes.

“It's a pleasure to play another Franklin County school, and great to see the enthusiasm for volleyball at BFA. They have a scrappy, athletic team that will be formidable in the future," Robtoy. "For me, it was great to get all of my players in.  Everyone contributed something positive to this match.”

EFHS Stat Highlights

Landon Blake: 7 kills, 11 assists, 2 aces

Devyn Gleason: 6 kills (on 9 attempts – very efficient), 2 aces, 2 assists

Kyle Ovitt: 2 aces, 1 block 

Kolten Robtoy: 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs 

Nathaniel Robtoy: 4 kills, 7 assists, 4 blocks, 4 digs 

Isaiah Sartwell: 3 kills (on 4 attempts), 1 dig

Cayden Yates:  1 kill 2 digs

Aydan Dash: 1 kill, 1 block

BFA St. Albans highlights

Andrew Yates: 1 block and 3 assists

Caleb Holmes: 1 kill

Nicholas Galusz: assists

Ethan White: 1 kill

Nathan Parent: 1 kill and i ace

Nicholas Farinaccio: 2 digs

Seth Richards: 7 kills and 3 blocks

Joseph Freiberger:2 assists

Mason Mayo: 1 kill 

The Hornets (4-2) host Essex on Tuesday, 10/5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you