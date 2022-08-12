The Enosburg Falls Country Club Junior League wrapped up the season Thursday, August 11, with the League Championships. Players were divided into three flights based on their performances during the regular season. There were two winners in each flight; the first was the player making the most points and the other the player making the most points over their required point total based on league play.
In the B flight, Karson McAllister had a big day making 14.5 points to win going away. McAllister earned points on every hole for the victory. A newcomer, Aiden Pothier earned a point on his last hole to finish +.5 for most over. Madison Derosia and Sydney Derosia were a half point back, while Ella Bruzzi was a point back.
Isaac Vaillincourt scored 19.5 points to barely win the A flight. Vaillincourt recorded two birdies, each worth four points, to secure the victory. Close on his heals was Ean Messier who amassed 19 points, which gave him a +3 to win the most over points. Each of the winners shot 44.
In the championship flight, Luke Bruzzi won by shooting a 40, all pars and bogeys. Bruzzi amassed 22 points to edge out brother Gavin, who had 20.5 points. Gavin did claim most over with a +2.5 while shooting a 42.
A season ending luncheon with hot dogs, burgers, chips and drinks finished the festivities. EFCC would like to thank Brent Lussier, Warren Dahlin, Brody Jewett, Larry Wilson, and Rick Marsh for the help and guidance of these juniors throughout the season. A total of 24 played this year and are looking forward to next season.
