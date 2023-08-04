The tough scoring conditions continue at Enosburg Falls Country Club with the winning junior team being -2. The only member was Hunter Hill and he was +1. Aiden Pothier and Karson McAllister were a combined -3. Hill also won the most over points.
This is the last regular league play as the League Championships are next week followed by a meal.
