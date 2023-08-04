Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following counties, Eastern Essex and Western Essex. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another round of heavy thunderstorms producing half an inch to an inch of additional rain is expected with locally two inches possible. Rainfall may exceed locally an inch per hour in heaviest storms, which could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that have recently received rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&