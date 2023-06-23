The Enosburg Falls Country Club Junior League got off to a roaring start Thursday with the winning team being led by a couple guys who just started playing at the end of last season. Aiden Pothier and Hunter Hill were a combined +15 and added with Carson McAllister’s +5.5 resulted in a +21 in a runaway victory. Matthias McConnell was also part of the team as he established a point base for next week.
Madison Derosia had a huge breakout performance as she made 18 points, 10 more than her point base to win most over. Winners get a free ice cream cone donated by McDonalds.
Following a two hour clinic, the juniors were divided into five foursomes and played nine holes of golf from the family tees. The League runs through the first two weeks of August.
