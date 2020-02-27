ENOSBURG - An uncharacteristically shaky offensive performance for Enosburg gave Mt. Abe a window for a potential late comeback bid, but clutch shooting from Sophie Burns down the stretch propelled the Hornets to a 38-27 win.
“Sophie has been guarding the best ballplayer for the opposition all year [and made some great shots when we needed her to tonight],” Enosburg coach Gary Geddes said.
In the early goings of the game, Mt. Abe rolled out a full-court-press against Enosburg to a great deal of success. Two quick Hornet turnovers led to scores for the Eagles in transition, and with three minutes left in the opening quarter, Mt. Abe had an 8-7 lead.
“Tonight we had weak passing and the ball got deflected a lot. We need to have better ball movement moving into the playoffs. It's been a problem all year for us, and we have been trying to address it,” Geddes said.
The Hornets went on a 6-0 run over the remainder of the frame as both Megan Severance and Allison Bowen connected from long-range to give the Hornets a 13-8 lead after the first quarter.
Not only that, but getting a three-pointer from both Severance and Bowen who traditionally score from the paint forced the Eagles defense to adjust.
The first of two long lulls on offense came in the second quarter for Enosburg as they failed to score a point for nearly five minutes.
Burns ended that drought with a triple with just over two minutes to go in the quarter which brought the EFHS student section to their feet.
The basket prompted a late Hornet scoring spurt, and at the intermission, Enosburg led 23-15.
The second of the aforementioned scoring lulls came in the third quarter for Enosburg. Scoring just three points in the entirety of the eight-minute frame, the stagnant Hornet offense gave Mt. Abe an opportunity to pounce.
“A couple minute drought on offense is alright, but when you go an entire quarter, that is tough,” Geddes said.
Fueled by the efforts of Chloe Johnston who finished the game with a team-high 9 points, the Eagles pulled within a 26-22 margin, but that would be as close as they would come.
Searching for an offensive spark, Geddes tinkered with his substitution package after halftime and found a successful combination of Lydia Bowen, Michaela Chase, Severance, Hannah Burns, and Sophie Burns in the fourth quarter. This combination was able to score late points and put the game out of reach for the Eagles.
Enosburg stretched the lead to a game-high twelve points in the final frame before settling for an eleven point victory.
Thursday’s victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Hornets. Geddes’ squad had rattled off eleven straight victories prior to that point.
Burns finished the night with a game-high 12 points to go along with her 6 rebounds. Other scorers for the Hornets included Hannah Burns (7 points), Megan Gervais (5 points), Severance (5 points), Bowen (3 points), Chase (2 points), and Bowen (2 points).
With the win, Enosburg improves to 17-3 on the season and is currently slated as the third seed in the Division II playoff standings.