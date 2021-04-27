ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets softball team started their season strong with a 4-0 win over the Rice Knights on Tuesday afternoon. Dana Elkins pitched a complete game for the Hornets, allowing only four base runners.
The Hornet defense was out in full force, shutting down the first six batters for Rice. Emma Keelty started off the Hornet offense with a ground ball to the Knight’s second baseman and was able to reach first on an error. Elkins moved Keelty to second with a line drive shot to left field.
In the second inning, Erin Diette kept the bats hot with a stand-up triple deep into left field and was able to score on a wild pitch to score the first run for the Hornets. Both teams were unable to plate any runs in the third, leaving the score 1-0 after 3.
The Knight’s Jaydenna Garbarino laid down a bunt to get on base to start the fourth inning for Rice and advanced on a passed ball. Sophie Burns made a beautiful catch in centerfield to get the first out of the inning for the Hornets. Elkins followed with a strikeout and then fielded a hard hit ground ball to get the third out at first.
Diette started off the fourth inning for the Hornets with a home run that landed to centerfield. Meagan Oliver got on base and stole second which put her in the perfect position for Destiny Benware who hit a double scoring Oliver.
In the fifth inning, the Hornet defense only saw four batters with the first two grounding out to Elkins and freshman Makenna Lovelette. The third batter reached on an error, but Elkins quickly left her on base with a strikeout to end the inning.
Elkins kept her momentum going at the plate with a walk that brought Conger to the plate. Conger hit a ball deep into the outfield; Elkins reached third and Conger second. Lovelette reached first on an error that scored Elkins and moved Conger to third.
The Hornets closed out the game, and secured the first victory in Enosburg since 2019.
“I think they played very well.” said Hornet’s head coach Randy Wells. “They came out and they played good defense and they swung the bat well. I’m pretty happy with the first game. Dana was throwing really well, it doesn’t surprise me that she only let four runners on base.”
The Hornet’s next game is Thursday in Mt. Abraham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.