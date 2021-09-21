twoperson_block_1.jpg

The Hornets boys volleyball team plays against Rice High School earlier in the season.

 Apple Maddox

On Monday, September 20, the Enosburg Falls High School boys volleyball team visited Lyndon Institute. As usual between these two schools, it was a close, competitive match, with the Hornets prevailing 3-2 (25-20, 14-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12).

Stats:

Landon Blake: 12 kills, 9 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs

Devyn Gleason: 11 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces

Kyle Ovitt: 2 kills, 1 block, 6 digs

Xander Paquette: 3 digs

Kolten Robtoy: 9 kills, 2 digs

Nathaniel Robtoy: 5 kills, 19 assists, 1 block, 5 digs

Cayden Yates: 1 kill and consistent serving

Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy noted that Enosburg and Lyndon always match up well against one another.

“It's always a battle with Lyndon. We've had several close matches with them in the past few seasons. They did a great job with serve receive and defense, and they have some guys who can really hit the ball. I'm proud of the way our guys came back to win that final set after losing some

momentum.”

The Hornets (2-1) host Mount Mansfield on Tuesday and Burlington High School on Thursday.

