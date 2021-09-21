ENOSBURG - On Tuesday, September 21, Enosburg Falls Junior-Senior High School hosted Mount Mansfield Union for a boys volleyball match. In a very competitive match, the Hornets eked out a 3-2 victory (25-20, 19-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-12).
The Cougars played aggressively at the net, putting up a strong block that confounded the home team at times. The Hornets had an excellent serving game and spread the ball around for a balanced attack.
Enosburg highlights:
Landon Blake: 7 kills, 9 assists, 10 digs
Devyn Gleason: 13 kills, 4 digs, 1 block
Kyle Ovitt: 3 kills, 1 dig
Xander Paquette: 2 digs, 1 ace
Kolten Robtoy: 9 kills, 6 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 3 kills, 20 assists, 9 aces, 7 digs
Isaiah Sartwell: 3 kills
Coach Jason Robtoy said, “This was our best match of the season so far, maybe in the last couple of seasons. We served aggressively and we're starting to get the hang of team defense. I'm really proud of how our boys stayed positive and pushed through to come from behind in a close match.”
The Hornets (3-1) host undefeated Burlington High School on Thursday 9/23.
