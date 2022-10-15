The Enosburg Falls High School boys hosted Mount Mansfield Union and Burlington High School on October 14 and 15, respectively. On Friday, MMU defeated EFHS 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19). On Saturday, EFHS defeated Burlington 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-19).
EFHS Stat highlights
Enosburg vs. MMU 10/14:
Sam Callan: 4 digs
Aydan Dash: 2 blocks
Devyn Gleason: 8 kills, 3 digs
Kyle Ovitt: 2 kills, 2 digs
Xander Paquette: 5 digs
Isaiah Sartwell: 3 digs, 2 blocks
Cayden Yates: 9 assists, 2 digs
Enosburg vs. BHS 10/15:
Sam Callan: 1 kill, 1 assist
Aydan Dash: 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces
Devyn Gleason: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs
Kyle Ovitt: 3 kills, 2 aces
Xander Paquette: 6 digs
Isaiah Sartwell: 3 digs
Cayden Yates: 12 assists, 2 blocks
The Hornets travel to South Burlington High School on Tuesday, 10/18.
