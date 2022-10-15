DSC_5760.jpg

File photo from Enosburg vs. VT Commons

 Ruthie Laroche

The Enosburg Falls High School boys hosted Mount Mansfield Union and Burlington High School on October 14 and 15, respectively. On Friday, MMU defeated EFHS 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19). On Saturday, EFHS defeated Burlington 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-19).

EFHS Stat highlights

Enosburg vs. MMU 10/14:

Sam Callan: 4 digs

Aydan Dash: 2 blocks

Devyn Gleason: 8 kills, 3 digs

Kyle Ovitt: 2 kills, 2 digs

Xander Paquette: 5 digs

Isaiah Sartwell: 3 digs, 2 blocks

Cayden Yates: 9 assists, 2 digs

Enosburg vs. BHS 10/15:

Sam Callan: 1 kill, 1 assist

Aydan Dash: 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces

Devyn Gleason: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs

Kyle Ovitt: 3 kills, 2 aces

Xander Paquette: 6 digs

Isaiah Sartwell: 3 digs

Cayden Yates: 12 assists, 2 blocks

The Hornets travel to South Burlington High School on Tuesday, 10/18.

