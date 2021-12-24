ENOSBURG - After practice on Saturday, Dec. 18, the Enosburg varsity boys basketball team went on a team-wide shopping extravaganza. Athletes donated their own hard-earned money to help make the holidays a little brighter for a local family who'd hit upon hard times.
Enosburg head coach Chad Lovelette started the holiday tradition three years ago. While parents and coaches also help out, the players are the ones who take responsibility for funding the anonymous gift.
"It's amazing what the kids give, and we stay right in Enosburg to get the gifts for the family and bring some cheer on Christmas," said Lovelette.
"Everyone has an opinion about what people will want, but the one common thing that comes in every year is a basketball. We always get a basketball."
The team got stockings for everyone this year, and Lovelette enjoyed hearing the lively discussion on the topic.
"It was fun hearing what goes into their stockings and talking about whether presents in stockings should be wrapped or not."
Lovelette and the team don't know much about the family they'll be surprising.
"We head out on the town with some details--ages, some of the things the kids enjoy; it's something to start from," said Lovelette. "This year, the family had several girls; it can get tricky with eleven teenage boys getting gifts for little girls, but we get some help with selection."
Along with the gifts, the team takes a trip to Hannaford to buy a Christmas meal, including everything the family will need to make and decorate Christmas cookies.
"In Hannaford, we divide and conquer; you don't want to travel together with eleven guys in a grocery store," said Lovelette.
"When we're done shopping, we put it all together. It's amazing to see how much the team gets into it--from the dinner to the gifts, and it's neat to hear from the individual athletes what their traditions are for a Christmas dinner."
Lovelette spoke of how the outing allows him to see a different side of his athletes, "It's good to see these teenage boys get so thoughtful about what to buy for a child."
Enosburg basketball players Wyatt Boyce and Blair Archambault shared their thoughts on the holiday tradition.
"It's the meaning of Christmas, to give to others and help your community. When you do that with all of your basketball family, we're having fun, and it's all-around team bonding," said Archambault.
Archambault was glad for Kayla Lovelette's help with the shopping, "It's hard to shop for girls you don't know, especially when you're a guy."
This was Boyce's first time participating in the Christmas tradition with the basketball team.
"I'll always remember how generous everyone was. We raised over $500 for the family, and I know it's going to mean a lot to them," said Boyce.
"I liked how we worked together to get all the gifts and food, and I feel blessed to be part of this and help another family at Christmas."
