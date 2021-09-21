On Monday, September 20, the Enosburg Falls High School boys volleyball team visited Lyndon Institute. As usual between these two schools, it was a close, competitive match, with the Hornets prevailing 3-2 (25-20, 14-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12).
Stats:
Landon Blake: 12 kills, 9 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs
Devyn Gleason: 11 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces
Kyle Ovitt: 2 kills, 1 block, 6 digs
Xander Paquette: 3 digs
Kolten Robtoy: 9 kills, 2 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 5 kills, 19 assists, 1 block, 5 digs
Cayden Yates: 1 kill and consistent serving
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy noted that Enosburg and Lyndon always match up well against one another.
“It's always a battle with Lyndon. We've had several close matches with them in the past few seasons. They did a great job with serve receive and defense, and they have some guys who can really hit the ball. I'm proud of the way our guys came back to win that final set after losing some
momentum.”
The Hornets (2-1) host Mount Mansfield on Tuesday and Burlington High School on Thursday.
