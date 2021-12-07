Nine players will return to the court for the Enosburg Hornets this year, including seven seniors, and several have been part of deep playoff runs for the Hornets.
Enosburg boys varsity coach Chad Lovelette likes the team's familiarity with one another and with the coaching system.
"We're an experienced team," said Lovelette, "Gavin Combs, Shea Howrigan, Blair Archambault, Nat Robtoy, and Devyn Gleason were all part of the 2019 title run."
In a pre-season meeting, Lovelette and the coaching staff spoke with the players about the goals for the season.
"It's a year that these guys can take everything they've experienced the last few years and work to get to that place they want to be. We talked about having a team full of leaders leading in their own way," said Lovelette. "As everyone takes ownership of some part of leading on the team--pulling in the right direction, working toward the same goal--good things will happen."
According to Lovelette, the team is '11 strong' this season, "We're very deep, and it's nice to have a deep team, but you want to get all eleven in games and keep them happy.
"Landon Blake is back after a year off, and he brings versatility and is a strong kid. Aiden Dash is an offensive threat and brings length on the defensive end."
The Hornets are a defense-first team, but Loveltte expects increased offensive versatility.
"We're going to see a big increase in scoring overall. We have a lot of players that can do a lot of things, and we're looking to play a little more up-tempo," said Lovelette. "We're going to hand the ball to Devyn and see where he can take us."
When asked what he saw as a takeaway from the COVID-19 shortened season, Lovelette spoke with wisdom, "We're making sure we're prepared to handle whatever comes. We don't know if and when we'll be playing, but we want to be ready to take whatever comes in that day."
The Hornets will play their home opener against Craftsbury on Dec. 4, at 7 pm. The addition of Craftsbury came after Bellows Free Academy St. Albans moved from the Lake Division to the Metro Division this season. The Hornets will also travel to Middlebury and Burr & Burton.
"We'll be playing in the Lake Division again, so we'll have good, tough opponents every night," said Lovelette, "and everyone is excited to play with fans in the stands. The kids thrive on that support. In Enosburg, we always have a great crowd, and that's an advantage. So to have that back will be good."
