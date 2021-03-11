The Enosburg boys varsity basketball team traveled to Vergennes on Wednesday for the final road game of the 2021 season. They'll play their last home game on Saturday against BFA St. Albans.
Shea Howrigan sent the teams into overtime with a buzzer beating three, but the Commodores earned the 59-51 point lead. Devyn Gleason led the Hornets with 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.