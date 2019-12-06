ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Falls Junior/Senior High School Booster Club received a welcome boost from Hannaford this week. The Boosters were selected as the featured non-profit for the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for December.
The Booster Club will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 Community Bag sold at the Hannaford store located at 71 Jay View Drive in Enosburg.
The Enosburg Falls High School Athletics Boosters Club is made up of parents of student-athletes attending Enosburg Falls High School.
Enosburg athletic director Chris Brigham shared the many hats the Enosburg Boosters wear as they assist the school and its student-athletes.
“The boosters provide a variety of logistical tasks that support the sports programs,” said Brigham. “They serve in the snack bar during soccer and baseball games, take admission to basketball games, and set up and pick up at the end of the season banquets.”
The boosters are also the driving force behind the beloved Enosburg Homecoming weekend events.
“They totally coordinate and run the annual Homecoming under the lights soccer games,” said Brigham.
The boosters also support the programs financially, covering the expenses at the banquets, gifts to the seniors at senior games, and paying for the Valedictorian and Salutatorian banners.
Upon request, the boosters also provide matching funds for equipment purchases that go beyond budgeted items and regularly contribute financially to championship teams for championship attire.
“Enosburg Falls High School Athletics would not be what they are without help from this generous group,” said Brigham. “The boosters are a big part of the success that our programs have enjoyed.”
The Hannaford Helps bag program was designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local community while supporting the environment through the use of reusable bags.
According to Hannaford’s website, the first Community Bag was sold on October 2015. Since that time, Hannaford Helps has supported 3,459 local non-profits.
The program has raised $625,661 through Community Bag donations to date, all raised from the purchase of 606,733 bags.
Environmentally, the program has helped replace approximately 4,853,864 paper and plastic bags.
Each time a shopper purchases the $2.50 Community Bag, $1 will be donated to the non-profit that each store’s leadership has selected for the month.
Anyone wishing to support the Enosburg Boosters can do so easily during the month of December.