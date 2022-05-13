The Enosburg Hornets softball team topped the Vergennes Commodores 13-1 on Thursday May, 12. The Hornets scored 5 runs with 5 hits and a walk in the second to jump out to an early lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Lilly Robtoy's deep to left two-run home run ended the game.
Enosburg’s multi-hitters:
Emma Keelty: 3-4, 2 run, 4 RBI
Lilly Robtoy: 2-4, 2 run, HR, 3 RBI
Gabby Spaulding: 3-3, 2 run, RBI
Zoe McGee: 2-3, run, RBI
Winning pitcher: Enosburg's EFHS: Dana Elkins went 5 innings, allowing 2 hits, 12 k's, and 1 run.
Losing pitcher: Vergennes Union High School's Sierra Bertrand went 4 innings, 10 hits, and 9 runs.
Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for the photos!!
