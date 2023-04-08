After graduating a large class in 2022, Enosburg varsity baseball coach Rodney Burns is bringing a motivated, talented, and young group of athletes to the field for the 2023 season.
The Hornets return two seniors who will be everyday starters: Danny Antillion and Kyle Ovitt. Other returning players include Peter Steibris, a junior, who will pitch and play outfield; Keagan Cousineau, a sophomore, and everyday third baseman, and Noah Kelty, a sophomore catcher, everyday starter.
This year, the Hornets added Jacob Barnes, a senior, Fletcher Bentley, a sophomore, and freshmen Luke Burns and Grady Gervais. With this year’s smaller numbers, the Hornets’ varsity team will have three players who will practice with varsity and play on the JV schedule: Cruze Loiselle, Bodin Callan, and Kaden McAllister.
Burns is looking forward to the season and spoke of his expectations for the young team; “It’s a rebuilding year after graduating a big class, but I’m excited with this group. They’re young and want to learn the game. Their ability to get better and develop each day is excellent. In a couple of years, I think they’ll be contenders.”
Every coach must focus on the current season and have eyes for the future.
“I’m excited to see where we’ll be at the end of the season. We could be top five or the lower half of the seeds, but my goal is to develop them over the next few years,” said Burns, “but I think they’ll give some teams a run for their money this year.”
According to Burns, Peter Steibris is the Hornets’ go-to guy on the mound this season.
“We feel he’s matured to be able to handle that role. His work ethic has come to a point where he’s consistently throwing strikes, and he has a great knowledge of the game. I’m hoping he’ll give us five good innings every outing.”
Burns noted that the Hornets have a lot of arms they hope to develop over the season.
“Grady Gervais throws strikes, but as a freshman, I’d like to see him develop over the year and to learn to deal with the varsity atmosphere; I’m confident he’s going to do well. Fletcher is the type of guy who can go out, start a game, and give you three solid innings. He’s also going to be used in relief,” said Burns. “Nine out of 13 can throw, so we’ve got arms to fill in the innings. They’re young, but we want to develop them for the years ahead.”
Burns shared his thoughts on the Hornets' defense: “We will be pretty good. Up the middle is all new this year, and we’re working really hard to get our middle infielders working together.”
Offensively, Burns has felt the team has looked good in practice, with a mix of hitters with power and contact hitters.
“We don’t have the group that’s going to hit towering home runs,” said Burns. “We’ll play a different side of the game and work to generate runs.”
As far as the coaching staff, Alec Burns returns as hitting coach; he’s also working with infielders and Noah Swainbank, another Hornet alum is also in the dugout.
“I’m very excited to have Alec assist this year. He’s put a lot of time and effort into the players, and they look up to him, know where he’s coming from, and are willing to make changes,” said Burns.
“Noah was a member of the 2017 state championship team, and having him is a huge asset for the team and for me. He works really well with the catchers; we’re developing a backup catcher, and the progress he’s made under Noah is incredible.”
Paul Kelty will also be in the Hornet dugout, keeping the book and Game Changer.
“Paul knows the game very well and is there every day doing whatever needs to be done to get players reps,” said Burns. “He’s a real added bonus to our coaching staff.”
The Hornets open the season on Tuesday, April 11,at 4:30 p.m. at home against Spaulding, last year’s D2 state champions, and a team with plenty of returners.
“It will be a true test for us,” said Burns, “but I’m excited to see how they handle themselves and to see if they have that edge to compete against a really good team”
