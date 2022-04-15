ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team hosted the BFA Fairfax Bullets in a wind-swept home opener, earning a 10-0 win in five innings. The game was significant for the Bullets, who returned to varsity play after last year's junior varsity-only season.
Shea Howrigan took the mound for Enosburg, striking out two in the top of the first. In the bottom of the inning, Peter Stiebris led off with a single and a stolen base. Howrigan reached base on an error, and Landon Blake drove in Enosburg's first run with a ground out to short. Howrigan scored on a passed ball, and the Hornets left the inning with a 2-0 lead.
Gabe Nyland-Funk singled in the top of the second for BFA Fairfax, but the Hornets silenced Bullet batters before taking the field in the bottom of the inning, where they scored a third run on a passed ball. Stiebris drove in the Hornets' fourth run with a hard-hit double. Brandon Parent followed up with a double to right, and the Hornets scored a fifth run on a throwing error. Fairfax ended the inning with a great backhand play by Brenden Vincent.
In the bottom of the third, Wyatt Boyce drove in the Hornets' sixth run with a single up the middle. Levi Webb's double to deep center plated Boyce, and the Hornets held a 7-0 advantage.
Blake drove in two with a line-drive double to center in the bottom of the fourth. Boyce drove in the tenth and final run for the Hornets. Howrigan closed the game, striking out three Bullets' batters in the top of the fifth.
Shea Howrigan threw a complete game allowing two hits in five innings, striking out 11, and walking one.