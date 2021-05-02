ENOSBURG — The Richford Falcons JV baseball team hosted Enosburg on Saturday in a game that ended in a 9-9 tie after seven innings.
Matt Kirkpatrick threw four innings for Richford allowing only four runs. Will Steinhauer threw 3 innings allowing only 3 runs.
Jacob Clawson scored twice and had a two-out, 2-strike single to bring in two runs and tie the game.
