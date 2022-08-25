Enosburg girls’ varsity soccer: first-year coach Natalie Reed
Motivation: Growing up throughout my own sports career I’ve had some amazing coaches who have made me into a better person. When I thought about coaching I thought of the impact I could bring to these ladies lives.
Goals: My goal for this season is to have a successful season. I want the program to grow and develop into a strong group of girls that the younger kids admire and want to grow up to be like.
The team: Every practice the girls have shown up with a smile on their faces and the mindset to work hard. The first few practices the girls have shown how they are willing to work together as a team and help one another become better.
MVU girls varsity soccer with coach Roy Adams
On the rise: We’re expecting to host a home playoff again and win that game.
The team: I have four starting positions open with only 10 returning players; hopefully the few returning non starters will fill right in, plus additional players that move up. A lot girls played spring soccer, so we should be a solid club
Returning athletes: Shanneal Unwin is our returning goal keeper, and she’ll do a great job again this year. I have a strong core returning with Ava Hubbard and Abigail Raleigh as mids; defense solid with three returning starters: Madison Guyette, Alex Boudreaux, and Ella Maguire. On offense, we’ll have Destinee Pigeon and second year varsity players Kerri Campbell and Abby Wilcox, and we’re looking forward to the new varsity players.
