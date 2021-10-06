Maria DeRosia (Gleason) was recently inducted into the 2020 Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame. DeRosia was a three-sport athlete at Enosburg High School and a 2009 graduate.
DeRosia was an integral part of high school softball and basketball state titles and the first female basketball player at Enosburg High School to reach 1,000 points, 400 steals, 400 assists, and 400 rebounds. DeRosia played basketball at Johnson State College, where she was selected as Mayflower Conference Rookie of the Year. After college, she served as an assistant coach with the Enosburg Falls basketball program (2015-19), including the 2016 State Championship season.
What high school memories came to mind when you were nominated for the VPA Hall of Fame? "One of my first memories playing high school basketball was a game at Danville. We were down by one point with only a few seconds left in the game, and Nate Demar, my head coach at the time, drew up a play for me to take the last shot. I was extremely nervous and didn't want to let my team down. I honestly had no idea why he had the confidence in me to be the one to take that last shot. However, when that double screen came, and I hit a small jumper for the win, I finally realized I was starting to become the player I had worked so hard to be.
"The State Championship that we won my freshman year also came to mind. Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamed about winning a State Championship, and every time I stepped onto the court, that was always my ultimate goal. I was a starting freshman point guard, so it felt like the odds were stacked against us with the little experience I had. However, at the time, I had been through a lot of hardships at a young age, and I believe that helped me keep calm under pressure. The confidence I had gained that season from the support of my coach, teammates, friends, family, and community members helped me lead my team for the win.
"Another memory that came to mind was scoring 1000 points in my high school career. I still remember my final shot like it was yesterday. It was against Canaan, and it was my first shot of the game. In the previous game, I had struggled to score those last 3 points to hit the 1000 point mark, so I wanted to essentially "get it over with" because I didn't want that to hang over me and the rest of the team for the remainder of the game. The support my coach and my teammates showed me during those two games to help me reach this goal was amazing, and I couldn't have done it without them!
"I could go on and on about basketball, but I have to mention a memory about softball as well. During our semi-final game, I stole second base, and while I was sliding into the base, the ball hit me right on my wrist. It ended up cracking my left wrist, which is the one that I caught with. Being a shortstop, this was very painful anytime someone hit the ball my way or when I was up to bat. We ended up winning our semi-final game and advancing to the championship in Poultney. We won the championship game that year, and I could only bunt the entire game."
Who would you select and why if you had to nominate three people to your hall of fame for their impact on you as an athlete? "It's hard to narrow it down, but if I had to nominate three people to my personal hall of fame for the impact they had on me as an athlete, it would be:
1. Coach Nathan Demar: "One of the first basketball coaches who pushed me to my limit. Some days I would hate how hard he pushed me, but I knew it was because he was trying to make me the best player I could be. I still remember him coming into my middle school practices and making me shoot foul shots with my eyes closed! This was a big deal for me because the "varsity" coach was showing interest in me, and it gave me a ton of motivation to become the best player I could be. Two to three days a week, Nate and a couple of other staff members at Enosburg would go in before school and play basketball. Me and sometimes my teammate at the time, Lindsey Larivee (Patno) would join them in the morning to work on different skills and also get more shots in than we do during our normal practice time."
2. Teammate Lindsey Larivee: "When we were younger, we might have been on the same team, but everyone was constantly comparing us to one another. It was mostly healthy competition between two teammates but, some people tried pushing us not to support each other but to beat one another. Thankfully we took that energy and pushed each other to become better players. Some days were harder than others, but we both had the other there during practices to make each other better. If we had taken it easy on each other, we would not have become the players or friends that we are now and we would not have been 86-8 on the basketball court."
3. An unnamed coach: "The last person that had a significant impact on me as an athlete was a coach that cut me from the Blazers "A" team when I was in 6th grade. Whether in the classroom or on the basketball court, I always wanted to be the best. When my parents and I received that voicemail saying that I had made the "B" team, I was very disappointed. However, it pushed me to work twice as hard to improve and hopefully never be cut from an "A" team again. At the time, I hated that coach, but I am so thankful for him now. If I had made the "A" team, I might not have worked as hard and pushed myself as hard as I did."
What motivated you to push yourself to develop into a VPA Hall of Famer when you were growing up? "I've already spoken about some of the things that motived me, but another would be my Mother, Townya Allen. She died in a car accident when I was 11 years old. I had a really hard time growing up without a mom when I was a young girl, but it also inspired me to be the best person I could be in hopes that she would be proud of who I was. My mother worked so hard to give my brothers and me the best life she possibly could, and she did it with such grace. She also treated everyone equally and taught us to treat others the way we wanted to be treated. I felt like I kept this mindset when playing sports. I always wanted my teammates to feel included and wanted to treat them all with respect. I never worried about scoring the first or last point, but I wanted to find the best option for my team to win. It was also shortly after my mom had passed that I started to really dive into sports. I believe I turned my focus onto becoming the best student-athlete I could be in hopes it would take my mind off of losing my mother."
Would you like to thank the VPA and the nominating committee for your selection and induction? "I would like to thank Jay Nichols, who was also one of my most supportive and motivating coaches in high school, for always supporting me and for nominating me for the VPA Hall of Fame. It is truly an honor to be inducted with such an amazing class and I am humbled by my fellow inductees."
