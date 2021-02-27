NEWPORT -The Enosburg Hornets traveled to Newport to take on the North Country Falcons on Friday evening. The teams, a division apart, with Enosburg in DIII and North Country in DII, kept things close until the third quarter, when the Falcons extended the lead to 16. North Country earned the 59-41 point victory.
High scorers: Enosburg was led by Owen Mckinstry with 12 and Devyn Gleason with 11. North Country was led by Micknack with 20 C. Brueck with 12.
