The sidelines were full at Cioffi Park on Tuesday, June 27, as Champlain took on Northwest in the 8/10 District 3 Little League All-Star Tournament. Northwest held Champlain to three runs for several innings, but Champlain picked up steam in the latter innings, earning a 16-3 win in six innings.
featured
Enjoy this photo gallery of the Champlain vs. Northwest 8/10 District 3 Little League Baseball game!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Check out this photo gallery from the 10/12 District 3 Little League softball game between Northwest and Northeast!!
-
Sally Lawyer, retiring Kindergarten teacher, presented with key to St. Albans City
-
‘I will definitely give it 110%’; Former Highgate Selectboard chair hired as town administrator
-
GALLERY: Rail City Fan Fest strikes back in St. Albans
-
Enjoy this photo gallery of the Champlain vs. Northwest 8/10 District 3 Little League Baseball game!
Currently in Saint Albans
73°
Cloudy
73° / 69°
11 AM
73°
12 PM
74°
1 PM
74°
2 PM
72°
3 PM
70°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.