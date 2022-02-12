RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons hosted the Winooski Spartans on Friday, Feb. 11, falling 88-43.
The game began with a scramble for the ball and four quick points by Winooski. Jacob Clawson grabbed a rebound; the possession ending in two free throws by Carson Steinhour to halve the deficit.
Jerrick Jacobs brought the Falcons within one, but Winooski answered on a breakaway layup, and went on a late-quarter run, extending their lead to 16-5 at the end of the first.
Carter Blaney, Clawson, and Carson Steinhour scored on three possessions for the Falcons, once again halving the deficit. A three by Will Steinhour briefly narrowed the gap to six points.
Winooski once again went on a late-quarter run, closing the half with a 37-19 lead, and would go on to power through the second half and win the game handily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.