The Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans Bobwhites notched another W on Friday, and Andrea Parker was there documenting the win! Thank you, Andrea, for giving us all an opportunity to see the grit, determination, and skill the Bobwhites demonstrated on the field!
The Bobwhites host Champlain Valley Union on Friday, October 1, at Collins Perley at 7 pm for the first homecoming game to be played in two years.
