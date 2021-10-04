If you're never seen a barrel race, it's worth putting it on your sporting event bucket list. Paige, Cassidy, and their mom Dawn of Ridgefield Ranch in Fairfax closed out the 2021 Green Mountain Barrel Racing season at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex on Sept. 21. Paige was crowned state champion for the fourth year in a row; Cassidy won the Shootout and was named the Reserve State Champion and the Middle 1D Champion.
Paige Superneau in her own words:
"I started this show with Cassidy only 5 points behind me in the Open Class and Sophia LaBarge only 1 point behind me in the Youth Class. So I knew I had to have fast, clean runs if I was going to hold the title this year."
Race 1 Open Class: "I ran Rain after Cassidy already set the time to beat at 16.5 on her horse Hank. I knew I would have to really ride to beat that time, which I did with a 16.4! But Cassidy still had one more horse left to ride, and she caught me with a 16.2-second run. She'd have to gain 5 points to catch me; I gained 4 points.
"My other horse Millie ran a 16.8 in Race 1 to get us 4th in the 2D. In Race 1 of the Youth Division, I rolled my time on both horses, and Sophia remained right on my back with points as she ran a 16.6 to put her in second place; she was only 2 points behind me for Race 2."
Race 2 Open Class: "I was confident on my horse Rain going into Race 2 because we have been on fire lately with some great runs. I planned to do the same thing I'd done in Race 1. Which I did, laying down another 16.4 to take the lead.
"Cassidy had bad luck and knocked (a barrel) on both horses, which gave me the distance in points I needed to take home the championship for the Open Class. My other horse Millie had some bad luck and tipped the second barrel over, taking me out of the Open and Youth on her."
Race 2 Youth Class: "My 16.4 second time rolled to the Youth Class and held its place the whole race, which allowed me to win the Youth Championship also!
Shootout round: "Behind Cassidy’s 16.2 in Race 1, my 16.4 was the second-fastest time of the two shows, which qualified me to the shootout round where you compete against two other riders that qualified in your division. The 1D (1 Division) shootout riders were Cassidy, Adisyn Sample, and I running for a trophy saddle.
"Adisyn brought in a time of 16.6, I tapped the first barrel but brought in a time of 16.212 (which is the fastest I’ve ever run rain in that arena), but Cassidy, who ran last, ran a time of 16.284 to take the win. It was a great year racing at Green Mountain Barrels!"
Cassidy Superneau in her own words:
Race 1: "Honor ran a 16.2 to win the Open and Middle 1D. Hank ran a 16.5, winning third in the open 1D and second in the Middle 1D. In race two, I had a little tough luck with both horses and hit barrels.
"Honor had the fastest time out of Race 1 and 2, qualifying him for the Shootout in the 1D. You’re only allowed to qualify on one horse, otherwise I would have qualified for the Shootout Round on Hank, too. Each winner of their division in the Shootout wins a trophy saddle.
"Honor and I won the 1D Shootout Round with a 16.2, making this the second year in a row that he has won it! At the end of the season all of Hank and Honor's points were added up making us the Vermont 1D Reserve State Champions and the Middle 1D Champions! 2021 was definitely a season to remember, and it was a great Vermont Finals weekend!"
Editor's note: Messenger Sports was delayed on the interstate due to a vehicle crash and missed Cassidy and Dawn Superneau's races on Friday, Sept. 23, the first night of racing. Riders photographed by Messenger Sports include Paige Superneau and several other Vermont racers.
