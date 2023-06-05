Messenger Sports photographer Caleb Laroche captured this gallery from the 2023 Vermont Dairy Festival Milk Run on Sunday, June 4.
Click here for full results from 802timing!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Written By
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... An Air Quality Alert is until 9 AM EDT Tuesday. Additional Air Quality Alerts may be needed for Tuesday and Tuesday night. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties in Vermont... Grand Isle County, Western Chittenden County, Western Addison County, western Franklin County, and western Rutland County. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources web site at... https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts.
Currently in Saint Albans
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.