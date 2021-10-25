The Missisquoi Valley Union JV boys soccer team closed out the season against Mt. Abe last week. Thank you, Kristy Porter, for sending these photos!
Enjoy this gallery of photos from the final Missisquoi Valley Union JV boys soccer game!
