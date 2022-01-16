Thank you, Kim Earl, for this great gallery of photos from the JV Comets' game against Rutland on Saturday, Jan. 15. The JV Comets won 28-25!
Enjoy this gallery of photos from the Comet JV basketball game against Rutland
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
-
Here are recent Franklin County property transfers up to $469,000
-
Thunderbirds net senior night win over Seahorses; seniors Keegan Zier and Ethan Andrews react
-
Comets cruise past Beekmantown with a 13-2 victory; Caroline Bliss scores first varsity hat-trick and Rae Alexander scores first varsity goal!
-
Students from Northwest Career & Technical Center help update Martha’s Kitchen
-
BFA ST. Albans indoor track and field athletes set records and qualify for New Balance Indoor Championships!
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Southeast winds gusting as high as 55 mph across the Northeast Kingdom and along the immediate western slopes of the southern Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of northern Vermont and the Champlain Valley including western Rutland County. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Monday. In combination with gusty winds, isolated to scattered power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy at times Monday morning with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour before decreasing in the afternoon. A brief period of sleet and rain is possible across Vermont in the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
Currently in St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.