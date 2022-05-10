ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans tennis team earned a 4-3 win over visiting Harwood Union High School on Monday, May9. The highlight match belonged to Shelby Bechard won and clinched the win at 4th singles 6-4,6-4.
BFA St. Albans coach Laura Laramee: "Senior Lydia Hodgeman still is staying strong and determined at the 1 position, and Jaylin Bedard at 3 singles is improving with every match!"
Who's on the team?
Roster
1. Lydia Hodgeman
2. Genevieve Laclair
3. Jaylin Bedard
4. Shelby Bechard
5. Lyla Rouleau
Doubles
1. Drew Ducolon
Jylan Bedard
2. Saige Bessette
Jayden Derosia
