ST. ALBANS - The 10/12 Northeast Little League baseball team played the program's first Vermont state tournament game on Saturday, July 23, at Cioffi Park. Northeast faced Williston, taking a 4-0 loss in the first game of the Vermont State Tournament.
Williston scored two runs early, taking a 2-0 lead. Brody Toof, who replaced Ray Toof on the mound for Northeast, got three quick outs in the top of the third, but Williston plated a third run on hits between outs. Williston kept Northeast quiet in the bottom of the third. Brody started the fourth inning with two strikeouts and, after surrendering a hit, closed the half inning with a third strikeout.
Northeast put the ball in play in the bottom of the fourth, but Williston fielders silenced the home team's efforts.
Zeb Dasaro made an excellent catch in left for the second out in the top of the fifth, holding a Williston runner at first. That runner eventually scored the fourth run on a passed ball. Brody earned the final out of the inning on a strikeout.
After a quiet bottom half of the fifth for Northeast, Sully Stebbins took the mound in relief in the top of the sixth. Northeast held Williston, heading into the bottom of the sixth with a 4-0 deficit.
Dasaro led off the bottom half of the sixth inning with a single to give Northeast a much-needed base runner. Easton Choquette sent a two-out rocket through the infield to center, advancing Dasaro to second. However, will Schriendorfer's line drive was fielded for the final out of the game.
Northeast, formerly Missisquoi, has never made it to the 11/12 Vermont Little League Baseball State Tournament, making Saturday's game a historical one.
Northeast coach Steve Smith spoke of the accomplishment: It's really an honor, and we've got a great group. They've been working hard and thinking about this since they were nine years old. It's exciting to actually put it together to get here.
When asked if the players grasped the significance of the game, Smith responded positively: This team likes to compete, and they can make a competition out of anything, so they understand. The community support has been so important. We had great crowds in Essex for the district finals, so they could sense how big of a deal it was for them. Some of these families have had kids playing in these leagues for a long time, so I think it's an exciting experience for them.
