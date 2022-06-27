The 2022 Make-A-Wish Hockey All-Star Classic weekend kicked off on Friday, June 24, with a skills competition and picked up again on Saturday, June 25 with the girls’ and boys’ games played at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The games raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and provide an opportunity for graduated high school hockey players to showcase their talents.
Franklin County athletes on the roster:
BFA-St. Albans: Rachel Needleman, Sophie Zemianek, Faith Reed, and Reese Clayton.
Missisquoi Valley Union: Haley Stefaniak
Girls’ game stats and award
First period: 14:01 New Hampshire goal scored by Lilly Gogan (Leb./Stevens/Kearsarge) assisted by Greta Schutz (Hanover high school).
Second period: 6:06 Vermont goal scored by Sophie Zemianek (BFA), unassisted.
Third period: 13:06 Vermont goal scored by Avery Gale (Middlebury) assisted by Izzy Crossman (Rutland) and Zoe Tewksbury (Spaulding)
Winner: Vermont wins 2-1
Goalies: Olivia DallaMura (Burl/Col) and Grace Ferguson split goaltending duties for Vermont.
Shots: Vermont outshot New Hampshire 41-14.
Sportsmanship award: Bria Dill (Spaulding) for Vermont and Lilly Gogan (Leb./Stevens/Kearsarge) for New Hampshire.
Most Valuable Player: Sophie Zemianek (BFA) for Vermont and Jenna Young (Oyster River high school) for New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.