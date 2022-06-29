SWANTON - Northeast hosted Champlain in the 10/12 District III Little League Softball Tournament at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field on June, 29. Champlain earned the 10-0 win in five innings, handing Northeast their first loss in the double elimination tournament.
Northeast held Champlain to 4-0 until the fourth inning, when the Champlain bats came to life, including an in the park home run for Emma Stewart. Champlain left the inning with an 8-0 lead. Champlain tacked on two more runs in the fifth to secure the victory.
10/12 District III Softball Tournament schedule
Thursday, June 30: Fairfax/Fletcher/Westford vs. Northwest at 6 pm
Friday, July 1: Northeast vs. Northwest at 6 pm
Saturday, July 2: Champlain vs. loser of game five