The Fairfax boys Ultimate Frisbee team took a loss to second place South Burlington on Thursday afternoon, falling 15-8 to the Wolves.
Bullets coach Patrick Greene noted that although the Bullets fell behind early, they never quit. After trailing 4-1 the Bullets were able to put together a couple of scores from Cargill to Kaden Labor and another great throw from Cargill to Brendan Quinn.
Fairfax trailed 8-3 at the half. The second half had the Bullets within striking distance, but they never got over the hump. There were some great moments in the second half, including excellent defense from Chase Desrochers which resulted in a pretty Bullets point that consisted of passes from Austin Stoneburnor and Richard Bidwell. The final Fairfax point came on a great connection from Hunter French to Kalob Still.
Fairfax leaders: Hunter Cargill - 4 assists, Brendan Quinn - 3 points & 6 deflections' and Kalob Still - 1 point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.