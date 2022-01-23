Weather Alert

...Band Of Moderate Snow And Sharply Reduced Visibility... A narrow band of moderate to heavy snow and sharply reduced visibility will move eastward across northeast New York and northwest Vermont through early afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow and half mile visibility has been reported in Plattsburgh, New York with this band of snow. If you have travel plans across northwest Vermont late this morning and early afternoon expect a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow producing up to an inch of snow and sharply reduced visibility. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Remember conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.