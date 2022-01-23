The BFA St. Albans Comets JV girls' basketball team earned a 55-22 win over Rice High School on Saturday!
Enjoy these photos of the JV Comets as they cruised to a win over Rice High School!!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
