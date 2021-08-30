The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites and the Enosburg Hornets boys' varsity soccer teams scrimmaged at Collins Perley this afternoon; photographer Kim Earl was on the scene to capture these beautiful action shots of the teams as they tested their pre-season mettle.
The Bobwhites host in-county rival MVU on Friday under the lights at 7 pm at Collins Perley. Enosburg travels to Lamoille Valley Union High School to open the 2021 season on Friday at 4:30.
