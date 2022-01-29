Our in-county varsity teams get a lot of press, as they should, but it's always fantastic to share what JV teams are up to. Thank you, Kim Earl for sending along this gallery of the Bobwhites' JVA boys basketball team as they battled with the Rice Green Knights on Friday, Jan. 28!!
Enjoy these photos of the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites JVA boys basketball team as they host the Rice Green Knights!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
-
Sheldon man killed in crash; 4 injured
-
28 animals removed from Dunsmore Road property after run-in with a loose horse; alleged neglect due to aging owner
-
Behind the Badge: A broken window, harassment and fraud
-
Congratulations to these Franklin County students for their academic achievements
-
Bobwhites fall to Rice in Metro battle
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Vermont and Essex County in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will occur before 9 AM this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Currently in St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.