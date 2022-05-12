Thank you, Kristy Porter for the photos from the road, and from a team we don't see much. The MVU Thunderbirds 8th grade baseball team played St. Albans City on Thursday, May 12, with the Thunderbirds earning a 7-6 win.
After falling behind 4-1 into the fourth inning, the T-birds scored one run in the fifth to cut the deficit in half, 4-2.
In the top of the seventh, MVU was down 5-2. The bats came alive, and the Thunderbirds scored five runs in the top of the seventh. St. Albans City was able to score one run in the bottom of the seventh, but MVU secured the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.