The Richford Rockets hosted Danville on Saturday, September 3, falling 3-0 to the visiting team. Thank you, Adison Chagnon for the beautiful gallery from the season-opener!
Enjoy these photos from the Richford Rockets home opener against Danville
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
