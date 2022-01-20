Alexandra Brouillette drained a buzzer-beater three to give the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' basketball team the 36-35 win over the Mt. Abe Eagles.
Thunderbirds' coach Jen Gagne spoke of the team's performance, "It was a very good, close game the whole way through."
MVU led 19-17 at the half. According to Gagne, shots didn't fall in the third quarter, resulting in a sluggish quarter in which Mt. Abe outscored the T-birds 11-4. Eagle, Maia Jensen, sank three 3-pointers to give Mt. Abe a 7 point lead.
"We never gave up though and fought our way back in the game by out scoring them 13-7 in the fourth, including a game winning 3 at the buzzer for Alex Brouillette," said Gagne. "We weathered the storm and fought our way back in the game and won it in an exciting fashion! I am proud of how hard these girls work daily, and they are finally enjoying the winning end of games in this varsity program, something we haven’t done for many years."
Gagne spoke of the contributions of Alex Bourdeau and Abby Paquette, "Alex stepped up today and had a really great game for us helping to slow the scoring of Mt. Abe's offense and was a high scorer with 10 points. Abby Paquette also had a great game contributing 10 points as well."
Alex Brouillette had 7 points including the game winning 3. The Thunderbirds are now 6-3 on the season.
