On Tuesday, April 27, the MVU JV baseball team hosted in-county rival Enosburg. The MVU Thunderbirds won the game, and Kristy Porter captured these beautiful photos of the action!
Enjoy these 57 photos of the MVU vs. Enosburg JV baseball team
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
