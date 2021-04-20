Ari Beauregard captured this gallery of photos from the first varsity lacrosse game to be played at BFA Fairfax. Check out the link to read the article and find out what happened in the 16-3 win for BFA Fairfax last night!
featured
Enjoy these 46 photos highlighting the home opener of the first BFA Fairfax varsity lacrosse team!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
From St. Vincent to Richford: Silius Simmons brings the spice
-
Bokan dealership considering another facility in St. Albans Town
-
Enjoy these 40 photos from the Comets victory in their first game of the season!
-
Comets best Redhawks: Maren McGinn fans 12 in season opener
-
Bobwhites drop home opener to CVU Redhawks
Currently in St. Albans
48°F
Rain Shower
48°F / 42°F
9 AM
48°F
10 AM
49°F
11 AM
49°F
12 PM
50°F
1 PM
52°F
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.