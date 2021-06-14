This year's Comets had an incredible season, culminating with a D1 title against Rival Essex. Take a look at how the season played out for BFA St. Albans. We've also pulled a few stats from the four years this graduating class of Comets have played; we thought you'd like to see what's happened with the team in that time. Enjoy the walk down memory lane!
June 2018: BFA St. Albans falls to Mt. Anthony in the 8-1 in the quarterfinal round.
June 2019: No. 4 Comets win title against No. 2 MVU with a thrilling 3-2 victory. MVU Thunderbird Sarah Harvey named Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
June 2020: the season is cancelled due to Covid concerns. Meghan Connor named Vermont Softball Gatorade Player of the Year.
2021 senior season
The Comets came out of the gate hot, winning five games in a row before falling to Essex in a close contest at Collins Perley.
April 19: Comets defeat CVU 12-0
April 20: Comets defeat MVU 13-12
May 5: Comets defeat MMU 15-1
May 7: Comets defeat Burlington 16-0
MILESTONE: On May 8, the Comets defeated Colchester 25-3 and Bert Berthiaume became the first Vermont varsity softball coach to reach 500 wins.
May 11: Comets defeat MVU 10-4
May 13: Comets fall to Essex 3-2
May 15: Comets defeat St. Johnsbury 12-3
May 18: Comets defeat North Country 9-2
May 20: Comets defeat Colchester 9-1
May 22: Comets defeat Essex 12-2
May 25: Comets defeat MMU 16-3
May 28: Comets fall to South Burlington 7-3
Regular season record: The Comets closed out the regular season 11-2 in the Metro Division.
Playoffs
June 6: No. 2 Comets defeat No. 10 North Country10-3 in the quarter final.
June 8: Comets defeat No. 3 MVU 5-2 in the semifinal.
MILESTONE: On June 13, Comets secured the D1 state title against Essex by a score of 7-4.
