When Emma Trainer graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 2021, she thought she'd left her cheerleading days behind her, but this winter she closed out her second season with the University of Vermont Cheerleading Club team, complete with a trip to the NCAA tournament.
Q&A with Emma Trainer
What has stood out to you most about cheering at the college level? The most prominent thing to stand out at the college level is the difficulty of skills allowed compared to lower levels. We can do higher pyramids and full-release stunts, which is new to me.
What do you enjoy most about the team? I enjoy the team atmosphere, and everyone has been so welcoming and friendly from the start of my time on the team. As a Biomedical Engineering major, I also enjoy having something outside of my school workload to balance work and fun. It can be hard not to get sucked into the rigorous engineering course load.
What do you enjoy most about cheering at basketball games? I love cheering for basketball games, especially the Vermont ones. However, cheering for both men's and women's teams comes with challenges. We cheer at multiple games per week, and once playoff season hits, it gets very busy. This year, I cheered at both the men's and women's America East Championships, which is my favorite part of the season. The energy from the championship games and seeing the opposing cheer team and pep band make for a chaotic but fun game atmosphere.
Do you attend competitions with the UVM cheer team? Although we cheer for a D1 team, we don't compete in D1 cheer competitions since we're a club team. I prefer this in college since I couldn't dedicate the time to compete alongside my engineering degree; the game day cheer is perfect for me.
What advice would you give to high school cheerleaders interested in cheering at the college level? My biggest advice is just try it! I was almost positive that I was done cheering once I graduated high school. But then, within the first week of school at UVM, I walked up to the cheer table at the club fair and immediately knew I had to be a part of it. The existing members were welcoming, and I've made some of my best friends through this program. It's always better to try it out and decide you don't like it than not to try at all! You could meet friends for life!
What is your most outstanding collegiate cheer memory? My most outstanding collegiate cheer memory is definitely traveling to the March Madness tournaments this year. We traveled to Storrs, CT, with the women's team this year as they faced UCONN. Cheating in an arena was amazing and new, much different from the Patrick Gym. Although the game was quite a blowout, it was important to me to cheer on the women as this was their first time in the tournament in years.
